Vice president Yemi Osinbajo during an event to celebrate the 59th independent anniversary of the country on October 1, bragged about the special attributes of Nigerians.

Speaking at the event, Osinbajo said Nigerians are the best when it comes to everything – be it dancing, confidence, language, and so on.

The vice president referenced some old dance moves event by Nigerians like ‘Sekem, Skelewu, Shakitibobo and most recently Zanku, stressing that Nigerians are good dancers.

He said, “One of the attributes of the Nigerian people is the uniquely confident way we stand out – what many call the Nigerian swag. ”

“With dance, whether it is skelewu, shakitibobo, shaku-shaku or zanku, every Nigerian can dance and where necessary “Gbe body e”.

Osinbajo also talked about Nigerian languages and how they are being taught in countries around the world.

He said: “The Nigerian Spirit is indomitable and our languages are taught in countries around the world.

“There is a kindergarten class in China learning the Igbo language”, he added.

See video below