Former Big Brother Naija Housemate Cee-c Stuns In New Braless Outfit

Former Big Brother Naija Housemate, Cynthia Nwadiora, Popularly known as Cee-c has taken to her Instagram page to share beautiful photos of herself in a beautifully designed green outfit.

The photo shows just how beautiful and in control the former Big Brother Naija Housemate is.

In the post, she also captioned it with a positive message for all her fans and followers.

In her own words: “They can steal your recipe but the sauce won’t taste the same! Stay focused!” – RealTalkKim

See The Photos Here: