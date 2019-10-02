Former Big Brother Naija Housemate Cee-C Stuns In New Braless Outfit

by Michael
Former Big Brother Naija Housemate Cee-c Stuns In New Braless Outfit
Former Big Brother Naija Housemate Cee-c

Former Big Brother Naija Housemate, Cynthia Nwadiora, Popularly known as Cee-c has taken to her Instagram page to share beautiful photos of herself in a beautifully designed green outfit.

The photo shows just how beautiful and in control the former Big Brother Naija Housemate is.

READ ALSO – Cee-C Didn’t Win But Has More Money Than Other Former Housemates, Watch Out For Tacha: Princess Shyngle

In the post, she also captioned it with a positive message for all her fans and followers.

In her own words: “They can steal your recipe but the sauce won’t taste the same! Stay focused!” – RealTalkKim

See The Photos Here:

View this post on Instagram

We ready!! #greenoctoberevent2019

A post shared by Cynthia Nwadiora (Cee-C) (@ceec_official) on

 

Tags from the story
#BBNaija, Cee-C
0

You may also like

Nigerian lady visits friends and gets arrested as a prostitute by Lagos Police

'Tamar Braxton's Boyfriend Is Doing A Better Job Than The Minister Of Tourism' - OAP Tisan Bako

Tamar Braxton’s Boyfriend Doing Better Job Than Lai Mohammed – OAP Tisan Bako

Helen Paul Shares How Her Mum Gave Birth To Her From Rape

“I can tell you for free that “weight loss, weight gain, butt enlargement, boob lift, marriage” can not make you happy” – RMD

How Sola Sobowale Almost Crashed My Marriage – Suara Of Super Story Fame

Photos: African China dumps music for hair dressing business

SURPRISE: Skales Wishes Wizkid Happy Birthday On Twitter

Laide Bakare Opens Up On Controversies Surrounding Her Failed Marriage

Shell Nigeria Powers Nigeria e-Talent Entertainment Show Provides launch pad for upcoming musical talent

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *