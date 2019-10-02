Kano Police Beef Up Security Ahead Of Tribunal Judgement

Police have beefed up security in Kano, ahead of the judgment by the Kano State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal on Wednesday.

Abba Yusuf of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) is challenging the victory of Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje of the All Progressives Congress(APC) in the governorship election in the state on March 23rd, 2019.

The tribunal had on Monday, Sept. 30, set aside Wednesday, Oct. 2, for the judgment on the petition.

According to reports, policemen have taken position at strategic places within Kano and its environs, including the Government House and other public buildings.

Policemen have also taken over the control of the movement of vehicles, especially along the major streets in the state as early as 6.00 a.m, to part of efforts to check recklessly amongst motorists.