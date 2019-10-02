BBNaija: Mercy’s Audition Video Hits The Internet (Video)

by Amaka

A video of Big Brother Naija 2019 last woman standing, Mercy Eke trying out for the reality show in Owerri has hit the internet.

Mercy Eke
Big Brother Naija finalist, Mercy Eke

The finalist is one of the housemates, who have been able to amass a large number of fans and followers courtesy of her voluptuous backside.

Information Nigeria recalls at the beginning of the show in July, Mercy was confident that she would win because she believed her body and her face would do the trick.

In her words,

The things that will make me win, I think should be my body and my face. The 2019 winner looks like me, Mercy Eke, your girl.”

Watch the video below:

