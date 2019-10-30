‘Fake’ Native Doctor Remanded In Prison, To Forfeit All His Properties

by Verity Awala

 

‘Fake’ native doctor
‘Fake’ native doctor

A ‘fake’ native doctor has been remanded by the federal high court in Ibadan, Oyo state, and had also been ordered to forfeit his properties.

The court remanded the ‘fake’ native doctor, Fatai Alli, alongside two others, Adigun Olusegun and Olufemi Kolawole, on Tuesday.

The charges were brought against them by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

They were arraigned on criminal charges bordering on conspiracy, money laundering and obtaining money by false pretense.

Read Also: EFCC Arrests Mompha’s Associates With Charms In Lagos

Patricia Ajoku, the presiding judge, ordered interim forfeiture of properties traced to Alli as well as freezing of accounts he allegedly used to receive proceeds of crime.

EFCC Nigeria
@officialEFCC

Juju Scam: Court Remands Fake Native Doctor, Two Others in Prison, Orders Interim Forfeiture of Properties#EFCCFightsForYou

View image on TwitterView image on TwitterView image on Twitter
Tags from the story
Adigun Olusegun, conspiracy, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Fatai Alli, money laundering, Olufemi Kolawole
0

You may also like

5 Killed In Fresh Attack On Damboa Town

Kidnappers demand N50m ransom for Bayelsa chief

ANCOPSS Rejects Sept. 22 Resumption Date For Schools

Delta Bans Trading In Caravans, Threatens To Arrest Welders Making Them

20-Year-Old Commits Suicide After Mum Fails To Give Him N700

Photos: Osun @ 25 Celebration

PDP Has Merged With Police, INEC, NNPC, Judiciary – Buhari

Edo House Of Assembly To Probe Alleged Police Killing Of UNIBEN Student

Obasanjo Admitted To The Board Of Directors Of World Energy Forum

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *