FG To Regulate Social Media, Says Lai Mohammed

The Federal Government has made it known that plans are in place to regulate the use of social media.

This was made known by the Minister for Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed at a press conference.

The minister said the government would not fold its arms and watch while activities on social media set the country ablaze.

Also Read: “I Stand By What I Said; Boko Haram Is Technically Defeated” – Lai Mohammed

“Gentlemen, since we launched our reform of the broadcast industry, many Nigerians have reached out to us, demanding that we also look into how to sanitize the Social Media space.

“I can assure you that we are also working on how to inject sanity into the Social Media space which, today, is totally out of control”

“No responsible government will sit by and allow fake news and hate speech to dominate its media space, because of the capacity of this menace to exploit our national fault lines to set us against each other and trigger a national conflagration.

“That is why we will continue to evolve ways to tackle fake news and hate speech until we

banish both.

“Therefore, Gentlemen, we once again seek your support for our efforts to banish fake news and hate speech from our media space.”