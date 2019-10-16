Frodd Pays Visit To His Former Workplace, Iconic Towers After BBNaija Show

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Chemeka Frodd Okoye paid a visit to the office where he worked as sales advisor before joining the popular reality show.

The 2nd runner up of the reality show definitely brought smiles to the faces of his former colleagues who were happy to receive him again after 3 months of being away.

The former sales advisor shared the photos via Instagram with the words;

“You all know what family mean to me, family is everything. Thanks for accepting me for who I am and thank you especially for the love you’ve spread.

FroddNation is my family, I have never felt more lucky �� I paid a visit to my former workplace and I didn’t realize how much I missed working with @iconictowers”

See more photos below: