“I Don’t Need A Guideline To Handle Your Waist Line” – Adekunle Gold Tells Simi

by Amaka

Nigerian high-life singer, Adekunle Gold couldn’t resist the urge to comment on a photo of his wife, Simi in which she had on Karl Kani crop top and shorts.

Adekunle Gold and Simi
Adekunle Gold and Simi

This is coming after the singer had asked if his wife could do nice cover for his latest song, ‘Young Love’ if he releases the instrumental but she replied saying he could not afford her.

Taking to Instagram, Simi shared a photo which left her legs and belly exposed with the caption:

“change ur style”

Her husband then commented:

“I don’t need a guideline to handle that your waist line.”

Read Also: “I Love You, My Beautiful Wife” – Ned Nwoko Pens Birthday Message To Regina Daniels (Photo)

See full post below:

Simi's post

 

Tags from the story
Adekunle Gold, simi
0

You may also like

Petty trader arrested for posing as doctor, as she moves to transplant heart for patient

Yvonne Nelson’s daughter is a bastard – Actress (Video)

”I Have Been Beaten, Maltreated And Violated” – Waje

Tiwa Savage Working With Sarkodie

Finally: Singer Praiz expresses his joy as he wins his first music award

Singer Dencia confined in a hospital

2Face Idibia’s Family Issues Official Statement On Father’s Death

Eedris Abdulkareem: “I am the reason everybody is getting paid today”

“No worry u go wear Gucci one day” – Hushpuppi shades MI Abaga and Iceprince

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *