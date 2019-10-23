I Was Only Joking, Says Lady Who Claimed Davido Impregnated Her (Video)

The lady, identified as Susan, who claimed to be pregnant for popular singer, Davido, has revealed that she was only joking about it.

This is coming after the singer promised to be put her and sister, Helen in jail for falsely accusing him.

Davido, who was visibly upset, had also promised to give the sum of 1 million naira to anyone who could provide him information regarding the ladies.

Now it appears the sisters are scared of being locked up in jail and they have released a new video to clear the air.

Watch the video below: