Joro Olumofin Laments Over Price Of Okoro In Paris (Photo)

Nigerian relationship expert Joro Olumofin, in a visit to Paris, France has taken to his social media space to lament the price of an Okro meal in the country.

In his post, he is wary of the price of the meal that seems to be an everyday regular meal in Nigeria, which is now so expensive there in France.

Taken to his Instagram, he shared the price of the meal and its equivalence in Naira.

He wrote: “😤😡 Eh God. This small Cup of Okro €15= N8,000. Mo gbe”

