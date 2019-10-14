Kanye West Confirms He Has Converted To Christianity

by Eyitemi
Kanye West
Kanye West

American rapper, Kanye West, has confirmed that he has fully converted to Christianity following backlash over his latest album ‘Jesus is King.’

According to TMZ, the 42-year-old father of four made the announcement on Sunday while appearing at Howard University where he held a listening party for his new album.

His words:

‘I want to let you know that I am not here for your entertainment this afternoon. We are here to spread the gospel.’

‘Excuse me if I mispronounce anything. I am a recent convert. It means I recently got saved within this year.’

 

 

