Kanye West Tops Forbes’ Highest Paid Hip-Hop Acts In 2019

US rapper, Kanye West has been named the highest-paid hip-hop act of 2019 in a list compiled by global entrepreneurship magazine, Forbes.

The 42-year-old mogul earned a pre-tax income of $150 million in the year under review, the majority of which comes from his Yeezy empire, a partnership venture with a popular footwear giant.

For the first time, Kanye West out-earned his close ally, Shawn Carter, also known as Jay Z, who ranks second on this year’s list with $81 million.

Drake, who amassed a fortune with his chart-topping album ‘Scorpion’, rounds out the top three with $75 million, while Diddy takes the number four spot ($70 million), following his deal with Diageo’s Ciroc vodka.

The ladies are also holding it down. Nicki Minaj places number 12 with $29 million, while Cardi B is on her heels at number 13 with $28 million.

The top 20 acts in hip-hop earned a combined $860 million, up 33 per cent from $648 million last year.

Forbes’ Highest-Paid Hip-Hop Acts of 2019

1. Kanye West – $150 million

2. Jay-Z – $81 million

3. Drake – $75 million

4. Diddy – $70 million

5. Travis Scott – $58 million

6. Eminem – $50 million

7. DJ Khaled – $40 million

8. Kendrick Lamar – $38.5 million

9. Migos – $36 million

10. Childish Gambino – $35 million

11. J. Cole – $31 million

12. Nicki Minaj – $29 million

13. Cardi B – $28 million

14. Swizz Beatz – $23 million

15. Meek Mill – $21 million

16. Birdman – $20 million

17. Future – $19.5 million

18. Nas – $19 million

19. Wiz Khalifa – $18.5 million

20. Pitbull – $18 million