Moment Spurs Goalkeeper, Hugo Lloris Suffered Horrific Injury (VIdeo)

by Olayemi Oladotun

Tottenham goalkeeper and captain, Hugo Lloris was rushed to a hospital this on Saturday afternoon after injuring his arm in the third minute in the game against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Hugo Lloris
Hugo Lloris

The 32-year-old Frenchman fell heavily as he tried to prevent Neal Maupay from scoring after parrying the ball into the path of the Brighton striker.

In obvious pain, Lloris was treated for six minutes by medical staff before being taken from the pitch on a stretcher while being given oxygen.

Watch the video below:

Tags from the story
Hugo Lloris, Tottenham
