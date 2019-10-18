Most Nigerian Teachers Are Political Appointees: Minister

Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, has said that most of the teachers in the country are political appointees, hence the poor quality of teaching.

The minister who was speaking at the opening of a two-day retreat for officials in the education sector, said pupils in schools are not learning anything because of poor teachers’ quality.

He said, “We will develop our teachers; pupils in schools are not learning anything because of poor teacher quality and most of the teachers are political appointees.