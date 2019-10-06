“My Mom Used To Have Plenty Boyfriends, She Inspired Me To Be A Girl” – Bobrisky (Video)

Popular Nigerian male barbie, Okuneye Idris alias Bobrisky has talked about somethings people don’t know about her in a live video on Saturday.

Taking to Instagram, the transgender decided to answers to some questions his fans have meaning to ask.

Bobrisky said he used to act like a girl when he was growing up and even his dad noticed it.

The entrepreneur stated that his dad married three wives but her parents marriage didn’t work out.

Being the youngest, her father told to stay with her mom.

Her mom, who was a trader in Lagos Island, was a great inspiration because of the way she would cook, take care of the house and still go out to work.

The male cross dresser said her mom was the first person she opened up to when she was still a man and she advised her to be herself.

Although, her dad was the least excited about her path in life, her mom encouraged her to stick to what she wants and neglect what any other person thinks.

Sadly, her mom passed 10 years ago and things became rough as there was no one to support her anymore.

