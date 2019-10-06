Tacha Pens Emotional Message To BBNaija Top 5 While Reflecting On Things She Could Have Done Differently In The House

Disqualified Big Brother Naija housemate, Tacha took to Instagram to pen an emotional message to the top five finalist ahead of the finale on Sunday.

The five housemates who made it to the finale are Mike, Frodd, Seyi, Omashola and the last female standing, Mercy.

The serial entrepreneur stated she had time to reflect on things she could have handled better during her stay in the house.

The reality star wrote:

“Bliss is one priceless state of mind I have always desired. This ideally comes with inner peace; the will to let go and let life take its course. The ability to let life lead and direct purpose to a climax regardless of the chaos and battles we may be experiencing. I did loose track of this in retrospect as I have had time to reflect on my dealings in the house. I am aware that I could have reacted better.

We have one life to lead and I have chosen to take charge of mine. To be in control when I can and to be vulnerable when it is absolutely necessary. .

Now that I think about it, my relationships in the house would have gone a little bit differently if I loosened up a bit, had a laugh here and there and also loved a little more intensely.

I’ve also had a while to think about what I would have said to the last 5 big Brother Naija housemates in the house before leaving. In light of the finale, I would love to get these thoughts off my chest.”

See full post below: