Naira Marley Spotted At Strip Club After His Court Trial (Video)

One would think popular rapper, Naira Marley would be sober after his court ruling but he was spotted at a strip club gyrating with his friends.

On Tuesday, the musician appeared before Justice Owibo at the Federal High Court over the credit card fraud allegations leveled against him by the Economic Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

The case, however, was adjourned till Wednesday, October 23, 2019 so the rapper stepped out with his friends in a bid to clear his head.

In the latest update, stolen credit card information issued by European, American and Latin American banks were found in the rapper’s possession and retrieved from a laptop allegedly belonging to him.

Justice Owibo has once again been pushed the case till Friday for cross examination of the witness.

Watch the video below: