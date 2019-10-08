Nollywood Actress, Stephanie Okereke Pictured With Hollywood Actor Michael Ealy

Nollywood actress and producer Stephanie Okereke has been pictured with a Hollywood actor.

The mom of one who is now based in the US was pictured with actor Michael Ealy.

Rocking a black tee and matching black pant paired with a straw hat, Steph as she is fondly called posed beside the smiling actor. She captioned the photos;

Nothing messes up your Friday like realizing that it’s only Tuesday😬 https://www.instagram.com/p/B3Wu7mMBYei/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Michael Ealy is currently starring in Shonda Rhimes hit TV series Grey’s Anatomy