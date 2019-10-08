Nollywood Actress, Stephanie Okereke Pictured With Hollywood Actor Michael Ealy

by Temitope Alabi
Stephanie Okereke, Michael Ealy
Stephanie Okereke, Michael Ealy

Nollywood actress and producer Stephanie Okereke has been pictured with a Hollywood actor.

The mom of one who is now based in the US was pictured with actor Michael Ealy.

Rocking a black tee and matching black pant paired with a straw hat, Steph as she is fondly called posed beside the smiling actor. She captioned the photos;

Nothing messes up your Friday like realizing that it’s only Tuesday😬

https://www.instagram.com/p/B3Wu7mMBYei/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Michael Ealy is currently starring in Shonda Rhimes hit TV series Grey’s Anatomy

