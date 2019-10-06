‘Osinbajo Is On His Way Out Of Aso Villa’ – FFK Claims

by Temitope Alabi
FFK, Osinbajo
FFK, Osinbajo

Femi Fani-Kayode has taken to his Twitter page to reveal that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is on his way out of the Buhari-led government.

According to FFK’s claim, three names have been shortlisted for the VP’s replacement.

Read Also: You Sold Your Soul — Fani-Kayode Blasts Yemi Osinbajo

FFK tweeted:

”Despite all his begging and lobbying I have it on good authority that

@ProfOsinbajo  is still on his way out. 3 names have been shortlisted as possible replacements. Yemi is as good as gone. He should just pray for a peaceful and scandal-free exit. That is the best he will get” he wrote

FFK TWEET
FFK TWEET
Tags from the story
FFK, Yemi Osinbajo
0

You may also like

Kenya presidential candidate, Raila Odinga pulls out of Presidential re-run

Lagos tanker explosion: My son had premonition of incident – Corn seller

Governor Ambode’s Wife Gives Couple With Quintuplets N500,000 Monthly Allowance

Alexis Sanchez sets new record for Chile

2,000 potential new web domains

50 year-old man remanded in prison for allegedly raping 11 year old girl

[Photos]: Toyin Lawani Puts Her Banging Body On Dis[play In See Through Outfit

“I Need A Man With Money” – Toyin Lawani Hints Going Back To Her Ex

Maker of Anti-Islam Film Arrested

Lagos Police arrest 41-year old bus driver for raping 78-year-old woman

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *