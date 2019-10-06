‘Osinbajo Is On His Way Out Of Aso Villa’ – FFK Claims

Femi Fani-Kayode has taken to his Twitter page to reveal that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is on his way out of the Buhari-led government.
According to FFK’s claim, three names have been shortlisted for the VP’s replacement.
FFK tweeted:
”Despite all his begging and lobbying I have it on good authority that
@ProfOsinbajo is still on his way out. 3 names have been shortlisted as possible replacements. Yemi is as good as gone. He should just pray for a peaceful and scandal-free exit. That is the best he will get” he wrote