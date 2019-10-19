Pastor David Wilson Reacts To Viral Sex Tape (Video)

by Amaka

Pastor Wilson David of the Bible Way Ministries & World Out Reach has finally reacted to his viral sex tape and he is unbothered about it.

Pastor
Texas Pastor, David Wilson

The sex tape had shown the pastor eating the honeypot of a woman, who is allegedly not his wife.

The pastor received heavy backlash from the video but his family have refused to accept that he is the one in the video.

In a new video posted circulating online, Pastor Wilson slammed  those criticising him, tagging them as hypocrites.

The clergymen also said:

“I’m a pastor that likes p*ssy”…

“I’m a real man, I’m real about who I am and remember that God made a woman for the man,” he added.

Read Also: Tekno Replies Internet Troll Who Attcked Him For Wearing Thick Clothes (Photo)

Watch the video below:

Tags from the story
Pastor Wilson David
0

You may also like

Police arrests 28 armed robbers on Abuja

On attendance of two governors from Niger republic at Buhari’s Kano rally, Presidency says no law broken, pdp only jealous

Photo of malnourished camel draws attention to Nigerian zoo

‘Queen Elizabeth Herself Go Know Say We Dey Town’ – Davido Says As He Brag To Shut Down O2 Arena

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today, 21st December

Pastor’s Son Reportedly Commits Suicide After Girlfriend Got Engaged To Her Lover

Afghan Boy Famed For Plastic Bag Messi Shirt Meets His Idol

Fayose Urges Federal Government To Increase Corps Members Allowance To N50,000

Nasarawa Wants Loan From FG; Ready To Fulfill Conditions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *