Pastor David Wilson Reacts To Viral Sex Tape (Video)

Pastor Wilson David of the Bible Way Ministries & World Out Reach has finally reacted to his viral sex tape and he is unbothered about it.
The sex tape had shown the pastor eating the honeypot of a woman, who is allegedly not his wife.
The pastor received heavy backlash from the video but his family have refused to accept that he is the one in the video.
In a new video posted circulating online, Pastor Wilson slammed those criticising him, tagging them as hypocrites.
The clergymen also said:
“I’m a pastor that likes p*ssy”…
“I’m a real man, I’m real about who I am and remember that God made a woman for the man,” he added.
Watch the video below: