Pastor Tears Bible, Feeds It To His Congregation (Video)

An African pastor has been captured on camera tearing pages off the Bible and feeding it to his church members.

The pastor was seen feeding the pages to his members who queued to chew the pages.

READ ALSO – Pastor Wilson Was Eating Too Fast And From Bottom To Down, I Eat Better Pussy Better Than That: Pastor Thaddeus Matthews

The unidentified pastor’s motion has received some backlash as it holds no biblical backing.

His action has once again, risen criticisms about ‘men of God’ who subject their members to many practices which are rather strange while pastoring their congregation.

Watch The Video Here: