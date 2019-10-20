Pastor Tears Bible, Feeds It To His Congregation (Video)

by Michael

An African pastor has been captured on camera tearing pages off the Bible and feeding it to his church members.

The pastor was seen feeding the pages to his members who queued to chew the pages.

The unidentified pastor’s motion has received some backlash as it holds no biblical backing.

His action has once again, risen criticisms about ‘men of God’ who subject their members to many practices which are rather strange while pastoring their congregation.

Watch The Video Here:

