[Photo]: Davido Strikes Pose With His Baby Boy

by Temitope Alabi

A new report has confirmed that singer Davido and his woman Chioma have welcomed their first child together.

Last night, the DMW boss had revealed that his wife is in labour room after a fan had asked why he was not at a show.

Read Also: “I Am In The Delivery Room” – Davido Reveals Chioma Is About To Give Birth

The singer has since taken to social media to share a photo of his son and many social media users have since taken to his comment section to congratulate him on the birth of his new baby.

See photo below;

Davido
Davido
Tags from the story
Chioma, Davido
0

You may also like

Gifty

‘I Did Not Undergo Surgery To Get My Flat Tummy’ – Ex-bbnaija Housemate, Gifty

Photos: Gigi Hadid spotted with mental health warning sticker on her phone after Zayn Malik split

BBNaija 2018: TeamTobi Are Not Even Playing Here As They Take Campaign To Balogun Market

Bambam & Teddy-A Look Adorable On The Cover Of Celebrity Magazine (Photos)

D’banj Wins First MOBO Award In London As He Walks Away With Best African Act

Dabota Lawson Tell Fans The Worst Thing A Man Can Do To Her

Photos Of Billionaire Kenyan Governor, Who Has Gold Cars, Uses 24 Karat Gold Phones, And Only Drinks Gold Wine Is Breaking The Internet

Photo: Late Eric Arubayi’s wife, Chinonso’s look to ‘Black Panther’ Premiere is fierce

Nollywood Actor Bishop Umoh And Wife Welcome Baby Girl

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *