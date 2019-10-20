[Photo]: Davido Strikes Pose With His Baby Boy

A new report has confirmed that singer Davido and his woman Chioma have welcomed their first child together.

Last night, the DMW boss had revealed that his wife is in labour room after a fan had asked why he was not at a show.

The singer has since taken to social media to share a photo of his son and many social media users have since taken to his comment section to congratulate him on the birth of his new baby.

