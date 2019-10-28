[Photos]: Nigerian Model, Adetutu Attends Event Flaunting Her Body

Nigerian model Adetutu has again made this news with her look.

The model who made news after Rihanna celebrated her on social media, attended an event in Lagos yesterday and donned a see-through outfit for the event.

Read Also: Tribal Mark Model, Adetutu, Sets Social Media Agog With New Topless Photos

Adetutu decided against wearing a bra for the event, flaunting her nipples in the green outfit, a fashion statement many have since taken to social media to talk about.

This won’t be the first time the model will be flaunting her nipples as a few weeks ago, she set social media agog with braless photos of herself.

See more photos below;