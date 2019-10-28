[Photos]: Nigerian Model, Adetutu Attends Event Flaunting Her Body

by Temitope Alabi
Adetutu
Adetutu

Nigerian model Adetutu has again made this news with her look.

The model who made news after Rihanna celebrated her on social media, attended an event in Lagos yesterday and donned a see-through outfit for the event.

Read Also: Tribal Mark Model, Adetutu, Sets Social Media Agog With New Topless Photos

Adetutu decided against wearing a bra for the event, flaunting her nipples in the green outfit, a fashion statement many have since taken to social media to talk about.

This won’t be the first time the model will be flaunting her nipples as a few weeks ago, she set social media agog with braless photos of herself.

See more photos below;

Adetutu
Adetutu
Tags from the story
Adetutu Alabi, Rihanna
0

You may also like

Lagos Deputy Governor Fires Iyanya’s Dancers Over “Degrading Womanhood” (PHOTO)

Adele Cancels Concerts Because Of Damaged Vocal Cords

“I Would Love To Marry A Man Who Likes $ex And Is Very Good In The Other Room”— Linda Ikeji Reveals

The 10 Most Gifted Male Rappers in Nigeria

Beverly Osu Says People Rocking Gucci Wears Can’t Afford It

Viral Video Of Wizkid and Tiwa Savage doing the “Shaku Shaku” dance at a Club amidst dating rumours

‘I’m Just 25. I’m Not Your Role Model’ – Burna Boy Tells Fans

FIFA World Cup Trophy™ Touches Nigerian Soil, tours Abuja

Adesua Etomi pours encomium on her mom to celebrate her birthday today

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *