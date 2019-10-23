Police Arrest Man Who Peddles Drugs To Finance Wedding

A Nigerian man based in Brazil, Ibeh Augustine Chukwuma has been arrested by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

Ibeh was arrested upon his arrival at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA), Abuja with a maximum ECOLAC bag which had 5kg of pure cocaine.

Read Also: Drug Dealers Package Drugs Inside Soup Meat (VIDEO)

The 36-year-old Nigerian upon interrogation revealed that he has been working with a construction company in Brazil since 2011, and helped smuggle cocaine from Brazil to fund his traditional marriage.

He went on to say that he was promised N500,000 by a compatriot living in Brazil if he could deliver the drug consignment to an unknown person at the Abuja airport.

“His name is Emmanuel Paul. He deals in foodstuff along with operating a restaurant. He is my friend. I asked him for financial assistance for my marriage and he said he cannot give me the money until I carry the cocaine. He actually told me that it is drug but I had no choice,” NDLEA spokesperson, Jonah Achema quoted Chukwuma as saying

The NDLEA spokesperson said the pure cocaine found with him is worth N100 million if adulterated.