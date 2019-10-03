Senators Receive N36 million Monthly, Yet Nigerians Are Jobless – Emir Sanusi

Emir of Kano state, Muhammadu Sanusi II, says President Muhammadu Buhari needs to reduce the monthly take-home of the federal lawmakers and ministers because they receive a huge pay while a larger population of Nigerians are jobless.

In a statement he addressed to Buhari, Sanusi added that the change mantra of the current administration needs to start with the National Assembly.

“Where is the change? Change should start with the National Assembly. A senator receives N36 million monthly. If this is divided into two, it comes to N18 million. The second half of N18 million can be used to create jobs for 200 Nigerians, each earning N90, 000 monthly.

When you multiply 200 people by 109 senators, this will give 21,800 Nigerians gainful employment. In short, 200 Nigerians will be able to live a comfortable life on half a senator’s monthly salary.”

The Emir further argued that a member of the House of Representatives receives N25 million monthly.

“Half of that amount is N12.5 million, which is enough to employ 135 Nigerians with a monthly salary of N92, 500 each. Nigeria has 360 members in According to Sanusi, the House of Representatives, half of their salaries can employ 48,600 Nigerians who can live comfortably.

“So, the Buhari administration can employ 70,400 Nigerians with monthly salaries ranging from N90, 000 to N92, 500. This is just by dividing the salaries of senators and representatives.

“Half their present salaries is more than enough for them in a country where the majority of Nigerians live on less than a dollar per day.”