Seun Kuti Attacks ASUU For Keeping Mute In ‘Sex-For-Grades’ Scandal (Photo)

Nigerian Singer, Seun Kuti has called out the leadership of ASUU (Academic Staff Union of Universities) for keeping mute over the trending #SexForGrades scandal.

Following the release of the BBC undercover investigation video, several celebrities and Nigerians have reacted to the sexual harassment faced by girls in Nigerian Universities.

Reacting, Seun Kuti said, “ASUU leaders make una no pretend like say una no hear all this noise about una members accused of #SexForGrades in our universities. If na una money struggle now, una go expect both activists and students to rise and fight for una. Now the students need una to rise and fight for them too.”

