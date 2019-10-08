Sex-For-Grades: Indecent Dressing, Indiscipline Are Reasons For Molestation— Former VC

Prof. Charles Ayo, a former Vice-Chancellor, Covenant University, Ota in Ogun Sate, has attributed indecent dressing, indiscipline and lack of fear of God as factors responsible for incessant cases of “Sex for Grades’’ in many universities.

The former VC said this in an interview with newsmen on Tuesday in Ota, following an investigation that led to a UNILAG senior lecturer being caught in the act.

Dr Boniface Igbenegbu of the Faculty of Art, University of Lagos, was exposed to public scrutiny after he was caught on camera, sexually harassing an admission seeker.

He said, “Lack of discipline by the lecturers and the way some of the students dress are reasons for their molestation.”

According to him, lecturers and university staffs were supposed to act as parents to the students, adding that being in a position of authority did not confer on lecturers the right to oppress or molest students for sex.

He stressed that the Nigerian society should focus on preaching of morals and that students should dress decently.