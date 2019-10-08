#Sexforgrades: ‘Some Students Want Sexually Transmitted Degree’ – Female Professor Defend Lecturers

by Temitope Alabi
A female professor at the University of Benin (UNIBEN) Okwechime Emmanuel, has reacted to the recent BBC documentary which exposed some randy lecturers in Nigeria and Ghana.

Reacting to the documentary, Emmanuel defended the lecturers involved in the scandal by stating that sexual harassment is being seen from one angle.

In an interview with Nigeria Info, Emmanuel went on to say some of the female students also sexually harass their teachers by the way they dress.

She went on to say that these students want sexually transmitted degree (STD) and when some lecturers do not give in to their demands, they try to blackmail them.

