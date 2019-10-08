#SexForGrades: Universities Must Accept Blame — Gbajabiamila

by Olayemi Oladotun

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon Femi Gbajabiamila has reacted to the groundbreaking scandal of a lecturer demanding for sex from an admission seeker.

Recall that BBC released a documentary of a University of Lagos lecturer, Dr. Boniface demanding for sex from an admission seeker in the institution.

The speaker has urged the universities where lecturers demand sex from students to accept responsibility in order to curb this nefarious act.

He tweeted:

