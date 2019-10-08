SexForGrades: Universities Must Accept Blame — Gbajabiamila

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon Femi Gbajabiamila has reacted to the groundbreaking scandal of a lecturer demanding for sex from an admission seeker.
Recall that BBC released a documentary of a University of Lagos lecturer, Dr. Boniface demanding for sex from an admission seeker in the institution.
The speaker has urged the universities where lecturers demand sex from students to accept responsibility in order to curb this nefarious act.
He tweeted:
Our higher institutions where this culture of abuse have been allowed to thrive must also acknowledge their responsibility and act to put an end to these shameful practices. We owe our children that much.#SexForGrades @BBCAfrica
— Femi Gbajabiamila (@femigbaja) October 8, 2019