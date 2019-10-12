Stefflon Don Releases Stunning New Photos

To say she is stunning is an understatement.

Rapper Stefflon Don has caused a mild stir on social media after taking to her IG page to release stunning new images of herself.

The photos saw Steff rocking a red Hindu inspired outfit that featured a cut-out at the knee. She paired the outfit with some accessories to include a stunning neckpiece and matching nose-piece and earrings.

She had her hair braided back and finished off with some beautiful hair accessories as well.

See more photos below;