Supreme Court Upholds Governor Wike’s Election Victory

The Supreme Court of Nigeria has upheld the election victory of Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state on Friday, 25th October.

The Apex court in its ruling set aside the ruling of the appellate court which had earlier granted a motion filed by the African Action Congress (AAC) and its candidate in the 2019 governorship election Awara Biokpomabo Festus.

Delivering the judgement on behalf of the seven-man panel of the apex court, Justice Ejembi Eko, upheld the appeals by Wike on the grounds that they were meritorious.