Supreme Court Upholds Governor Wike’s Election Victory

by Valerie Oke
Governor Wike
Governor Wike

The Supreme Court of Nigeria has upheld the election victory of Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state on Friday, 25th October.

The Apex court in its ruling set aside the ruling of the appellate court which had earlier granted a motion filed by the African Action Congress (AAC) and its candidate in the 2019 governorship election Awara Biokpomabo Festus.

Read Also: I Congratulate Buhari Openly While Other PDP Govs Go To Him At Night: Wike

Delivering the judgement on behalf of the seven-man panel of the apex court, Justice Ejembi Eko, upheld the appeals by Wike on the grounds that they were meritorious.

Tags from the story
Awara Biokpomabo Festus, Justice Ejembi Eko, Nyesom Wike
0

You may also like

Nnamdi Kanu has lost his voice -Aisha Buhari

Ebonyi 2015: Opposition Mounts Against Health Minister’s Consensus Candidature

‘Atiku not a Nigerian’ – Reactions trail Nnamdi Kanu’s latest revelation

Sokoto PDP Cautions Wamakko Over Spending State’s Resources On Hosting APC Zonal Rally

Former PDP Deputy Nat’l Chairman Quits Politics Over Leadership Crisis

Okupe Blasts Media, Opposition, Over ‘Presidential Directive’

My Administration Remain Committed To Fighting Corruption And Salvaging Economy – Buhari

APC Campaign Faults Jonathan’s Claims Of Outstanding Success In Education

APC Youths On Rampage In Kaduna, Lagos

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *