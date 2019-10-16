Tacha Finally Speaks On Her Fall Out With Jaruma, Peter Okoye’s Failed Promise At Cool FM (Video)

Disqualified Big Brother Naija housemate, Tacha has finally addressed the on-going clash between herself and Jaruma as well as Peter Okoye’s failed promises.

The reality star, who is at interview with Cool FM, first of all, thanked both the Nigerian celebrities for their efforts and the money.

Speaking about the fight with Jaruma, she did not directly address the situation as she only said ‘Shout-Out to Jaruma’.

Jaruma is upset that the reality star did not appreciate her despite standing by her when she was being criticized.

Tacha also spoke about her disqualification, stating that it is Biggie’s house and his rules, adding that she was mostly misunderstood.

Watch the videos below: