‘Tacha Is Good When She Wants To Be Good’ – Mercy

BBNaija housemate Mercy has opened up on the issues she had with Tacha while in the house.

In an interview with Ebuka, Mercy stated that she, in fact, likes Tacha and at some point told her this.

Mercy went on to say Tacha is her kind of person despite sometimes having a foul behavior.

The girls got into a war of words a few weeks back which saw Tacha being disqualified from the show. The disqualification came after she pulled Mercy’s hair.

Watch the interview below;