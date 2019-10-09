‘Tacha Is Good When She Wants To Be Good’ – Mercy

by Temitope Alabi

 

AY and Williams Uchemba
Big Brother Naija Housemates Tacha And Mercy

BBNaija housemate Mercy has opened up on the issues she had with Tacha while in the house.

In an interview with Ebuka, Mercy stated that she, in fact, likes Tacha and at some point told her this.

Read Also: BBNaija: Tacha Unveils New iPhone 11 Pro Worth N600,000 (Video)

Mercy went on to say Tacha is her kind of person despite sometimes having a foul behavior.

The girls got into a war of words a few weeks back which saw Tacha being disqualified from the show. The disqualification came after she pulled Mercy’s hair.

Watch the interview below;

 

Tags from the story
mercy, Tacha
0

You may also like

Jim Iyke Goes Into Bottled Water Business

Don Jazzy; “Tuface Has Greatly Influenced Me”

‘I Am Going To Ondo For Good Joint’ – Seun Kuti Reacts To Akeredolu’s Marijuana Market

Babymama Lays Curse On Newly Wed Actor Mustapha Sholagbade, Exposes Him

Man Offers Davido & Chioma 1 Week Stay In His Luxurious Apartment In South Africa

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Covers September Issue Of Fashion And Lifestyle Magazine, TW

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Covers September Issue Of Fashion And Lifestyle Magazine, TW

Baddest!! Davido Maintain His Record As He Just Hit 6m Followers On Instagram

Bobrisky

Bobrisky Flaunts New Look On Instagram

Agbani Darego Has License To Kill

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *