‘Tacha Was The Sweetest Housemate’ – Enkay Reveals

by Temitope Alabi
2019 BBNaija housemate, Enkay in a new interview, has revealed that fellow housemate, Tacha, was in fact, the sweetest in the house.

Enkay stated that people did not really get to see what was happening in the house as they were only shown what was decided on.

Tacha was disqualified from the show following her fight with housemate Mercy, who ended up emerging the winner of the TV reality show.

The girls had engaged in a hot battle of words that saw Tacha pulling Mercy’s hair, in turn, resulting in her being disqualified from the show.

Singer Chidinma Open Up On Her Relationship With Kiss Daniel

