The Fear Not To Fail His Family Is What Killed Him’ – Nigerian Man Mourns His US-Based Friend

by Temitope Alabi
The video of a Nigerian man weeping over the loss of his friend has gone viral as the reason for the friend’s death brought tears to the eyes of everyone.

According to the man, his friend died in the US due to his fear not to fail his family.

The man went on to say his friend cared more about the people around him than himself, thus leading to his untimely death.

Watch the emotional video below;

