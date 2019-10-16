The Kind Of Leader Nigeria Needs, By Bola Tinubu

by Eyitemi

 

Tinubu
APC National Leader, Bola Tinubu

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the national leader of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), has shared that Nigeria needs a leader knowledgeable and visionary leader in order to achieve the goal of nation-building.

Speaking in Lagos at ‘The Niche Annual Lecture’ where he was represented by Dele Alake, former Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, he added that a leader must not just come into office for solving immediate needs alone.

The leadership must be visionary, it must be knowledgeable and must have the courage to do what is right. A leader must come into the office, not just for the conceptualizing and formulating policies for immediate needs.

