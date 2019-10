Popular fashionist, Toyin Lawani has got social media buzzing again with a raunchy picture with her ‘partner-in-crime’ Pretty Mike.

Recall that some weeks ago, the duo set social media on fire with nude photos of themselves.

Also Read: Toyin Lawani Shows Dancing Skills In New Video (Video)

The self-acclaimed drama queen on social media and a celebrity stylist sat on the head of Lagos socialite and club owner, Pretty Mike, in a raunchy photoshoot.

See picture below: