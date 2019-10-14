Toyin Lawani Hangs Out With Wizkid In A White Revealing Outfit (Video)

Fashion Entrepreneur, Toyin Lawani shared a video of herself donned in a white revealing outfit while hanging out with Starboy boss, Wizkid at Dubai.

In the video, Wizkid could be seen dressed in Arab clothing.

Information Nigeria recalls the celebrity stylist had told people, who cared to listen about how she wanted to sign the singer, Dammy Krane and Niniola to her record label.

Taking to Instagram, Lawani shared the video of herself dancing to Wizkid’s latest song, “Joro” with him at the background.

The mother of two wrote:

“With the Real Joro master Number 1 STAR BOY

Tiannah makes shit happen you Better Recognize ”

See the full post below: