Video Of Mercy’s BBNaija Audition Before She Was Chosen

Tunde Ednut, a popular social media commentator and a former musician, has shared the video of controversial Big Brother Nigeria housemate, Mercy, during her audition for the reality TV show.

The self-styled ‘Mercy Lambogini’ rocked a tightly fitted wear that showcased her behind and boobs to the maximum during the audition.

Mercy is currently in the race for the N60m prize money after making it to the final of the show.

She became foe with some after Tacha was disqualified from the show following violent conduct between the duo.

Watch the video below: