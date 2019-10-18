While Ned Nwoko Enjoys Vacation With Regina Daniels, His Morrocan Wife Picks Up Award On His Behalf (PHOTOS)

Ned Nwoko is arguably the best example of ‘man living his life to the fullest.’

The 59-year-old billionaire is currently on vacation in Dubai with his wife, Regina Daniels, but still sent out another wife, Leila, to pick up an award on his behalf in Abuja. What could be more???

The former House of Representative member was recognized at the Democracy Heroes Award in Abuja as “Democracy People’s Choice of the Year” and the Morrocan wife was on hand to pick up the award for the family.

Leila in his address while receiving the award appreciated the organizers of the awards before going on to point out that the award will strengthen her husbands’ interest in national development.

More photo below: