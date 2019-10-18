While Ned Nwoko Enjoys Vacation With Regina Daniels, His Morrocan Wife Picks Up Award On His Behalf (PHOTOS)

by Eyitemi
Leila while receiving the award on behalf of Ned Nwoko
Leila while receiving the award on behalf of Ned Nwoko

Ned Nwoko is arguably the best example of ‘man living his life to the fullest.’

The 59-year-old billionaire is currently on vacation in Dubai with his wife, Regina Daniels, but still sent out another wife, Leila, to pick up an award on his behalf in Abuja. What could be more???

The former House of Representative member was recognized at the Democracy Heroes Award in Abuja as “Democracy People’s Choice of the Year” and the Morrocan wife was on hand to pick up the award for the family.

Read Also: We Fell In Love And Got Married Within Three Weeks: Ned Nwoko

Leila in his address while receiving the award appreciated the organizers of the awards before going on to point out that the award will strengthen her husbands’ interest in national development.

More photo below:

Tags from the story
Leila, ned nwoko, Regina Daniels
0

You may also like

I use android and I’m proud – Adesua Etomi

Ini Edo flaunts her dangerous curves in new Snapchat video

Amid Kimi Olunloye’s social media rants, Actress Iyabo Ojo prays for Seyi Law’s daughter

See What Toyin Aimakhu was Caught Doing After Seun Egbegbe’s Arrest

#BBNaija 2018: Ifu Enada shows off her butt in transparent bikini bottoms

Waje – “I Felt Defeated When P-square Didn’t Feature Me In ‘Do Me’ Video”

This ‘Nigerian Antie’ (aunt) says she’s the bad girl your mama warned you about

Police Raids Lionel Messi’s Wedding Venue

Actress Mosunmola Reveals How God Healed Her Son After A Life-threatening Event

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *