You Are Free To Be Shiite But Not IMN : IGP Adamu

According to Daily Trust, the Inspector General of Police, Adamu Mohammed, has stated that Nigerians are free to join the Shiite group but not the proscribed Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN).

According to the police boss, only the IMN members have been proscribed as a terrorist group and not the Shiite group.

His words:

“No, it’s not every Shiite that is targeted. There is an organisation called the Islamic Movement in Nigeria. That’s the organisation that has been proscribed. “So, if you’re a member, you’re a terrorist; you denounce being a member of the organisation, behave well and recognise the government, because they don’t recognise our constitution, they don’t recognise constituted authority. “In as much as you don’t recognise our government and you don’t recognise our constitution and you are a member of that movement, you’re a terrorist. And if you come out to protest or to disrupt the peace of everybody, we treat you as a terrorist.”

On Nigerians who come out as Shiite and not IMN, he said: