Zlatan Ibile Reacts To 2019 Headies Nomination (Photo)

by Amaka

Popular Nigerian rapper, Zlatan Ibile has reacted to the Headies nominating him in the same category with other budding singers.

Zlatan Ibile was nominated along with Rema, Lyta, Fireboy, Joeboy and Victor Ad  for the “Next Rated” Award.

The indigenous rapper, who was clearly displeased with the nomination process, took to Instagram to share a photo of himself with the caption;

“We fit they the same School! Mago Our Department no be the same O ! #KELEGBEMOEGBE O Ayiiiiii”

Meanwhile, his fellow colleague, Naira Marley was not nominated in any category.

