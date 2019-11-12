12-Year-Old Nigerian Boy, Chika Ofili, Bags Award In UK For New Discovery In Mathematics

Master Chika Ofili, a 12-year-old Nigerian boy based in the UK, has bagged a special award for recognition after making a shocking new discovery in mathematics.

He is said to have discovered a new formula for divisibility by 7 in mathematics.

His new formula for divisibility of 7 is to multiply the last digit in the figure and then add everything together, then check if the new figure is a multiple of 7.

For example, to check if 7 can divide 532, the process is illustrated below:

53 + 2 x 5= 63

63, is a multiple of 7, hence 7 can divide it. Amazing isn’t it??? Nigeria to the World!!!