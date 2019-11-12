12-Year-Old Nigerian Boy, Chika Ofili, Bags Award In UK For New Discovery In Mathematics

by Eyitemi Majeed
Chika Ofili
Chika Ofili

Master Chika Ofili, a 12-year-old Nigerian boy based in the UK, has bagged a special award for recognition after making a shocking new discovery in mathematics.

He is said to have discovered a new formula for divisibility by 7 in mathematics.

His new formula for divisibility of 7 is to multiply the last digit in the figure and then add everything together, then check if the new figure is a multiple of 7.

Read Also: Fashola’s Comment Is An Assault On Sensibility Of Nigerians: PDP

For example, to check if 7 can divide 532, the process is illustrated below:

53 + 2 x 5= 63

63, is a multiple of 7, hence 7 can divide it. Amazing isn’t it??? Nigeria to the World!!!

Tags from the story
Chika Ofili
0

You may also like

FRSC To Impound Rickety Vehicles In Nigeria

The Colombian President has been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize

Colombian President Awarded Nobel Peace Prize

IDPs To Be Trained As Actors And Actresses

Winners Emerge In The FCMB Flexxtern 4.0 Contest

What is working in Nigeria today?! Nigeria is gradually collapsing - Peter Obi

Fact Checker: Did Peter Obi really deport non- Anambra indigenes in 2011?

Kenyan opposition supporters defy protest ban

Police deploys Bayelsa State Commissioner

Maid steals $10, 000, exchanges at $86 per Naira

Gov Seriake threatens to sign the death warrants of convicted kidnappers

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *