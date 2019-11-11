Burna Boy To Donate Earnings From S’Africa Concert To Xenophobic Attack Victims

Nigerian singer Damini Ogul a.k.a Burna Boy has announced that parts of the proceeds from his earnings at the show he is scheduled to headline in South Africa would go to victims of the last xenophobic attacks in the country.

His pledge is coming after saying that he would never set foot on South African soil again following the xenophobic attacks on foreigners(especially Nigerians) living in the country.

He made the new vow via his official Twitter handle on Saturday, 9th November.

He wrote:

The first of many! Part of the proceeds will be donated to the victims of Xenophobic attacks by me! I really hope we can all keep contributing in our own way to make the world a better and safer place for each other. Africans unite , it’s bigger than all of us