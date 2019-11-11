Burna Boy To Donate Earnings From S’Africa Concert To Xenophobic Attack Victims

by Eyitemi Majeed
Burna Boy

Nigerian singer Damini Ogul a.k.a Burna Boy has announced that parts of the proceeds from his earnings at the show he is scheduled to headline in South Africa would go to victims of the last xenophobic attacks in the country.

His pledge is coming after saying that he would never set foot on South African soil again following the xenophobic attacks on foreigners(especially Nigerians) living in the country.

Read Also: Zlatan Ibile Appreciates Olamide, Davido, Burna Boy Over His Music Career

He made the new vow via his official Twitter handle on Saturday, 9th November.

He wrote:

The first of many! Part of the proceeds will be donated to the victims of Xenophobic attacks by me! I really hope we can all keep contributing in our own way to make the world a better and safer place for each other. Africans unite , it’s bigger than all of us

Tags from the story
Burna Boy, Damini Ogulu, Xenophobia
0

You may also like

Roger Federer defeats Mischa Zeverev to reach Australian Open semifinals

‘I Wish I Knew What I Know Now Three Years Ago’ – Olajumoke Reflects

Poland 2019: ''Dele Alli rejected us, and now we've got Dele Bashiru'' - Nigerians Say After The Prodigy Inspired The Flying Eagles To Win

”Dele Alli rejected us, and now we’ve got Dele Bashiru” – Nigerians Say After The Prodigy Inspired The Flying Eagles To Win

Silvio Berlusconi calls French President, Emmanuel Macron, wife ” beautiful mum “

What Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Said After Commissioning ”Ibom Air” Is A Must Read

“I had s*x with my aunt, sister, men and sacrificed my mom” – Footballer discloses

Nigerians react as "Forbes name Yusuf Buhari as 4th richest child of a sitting president"

Prayer session held in Aso Rock for Yusuf Buhari

BBNaija2019: Seyi Awolowo Wins Veto Power

Actress, Regina Daniels

[PHOTO]: Actress, Regina Daniels Studies Hard For Her Final Exams

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *