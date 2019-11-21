Actor Mofe Duncan Attacks Internet Trolls (Photo)

by Michael Isaac
Mofe Duncan
Actor Mofe Duncan

Popular Nigerian actor Mofe Duncan has sent a word to Internet trolls who are known for attacking celebrities.

Taking to Instagram, the actor lashed out at Internet trolls and reminded them that celebrities are also humans.

In his post, he also sent a word of advice to them.

It’s no news that Internet Trolls will do and say anything to celebrities and the actor who has just had enough has lashed out.

See His Post Here:

Mofe Duncan
The Actor’s Post
0

