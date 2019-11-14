Actress, Funke Akindele Celebrates Annie Idibia’s Birthday

Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele, has taken to her Instagram page to celebrate Annie Idibia, wife of legendary Nigerian singer (Tuface Idibia), who added another year on Wednesday.

Funke Akindele, in her message, prayed to God to keep giving Annie good reasons to smile before going on to add that she loves her so much. Adorable isn’t it???

She wrote:

“Annie darling❤️❤️ happy birthday to you. May you continue to have good reasons to smile. Love you.”