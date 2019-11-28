Aisha Lawal Says She Almost Died During Child Birth

by Temitope Alabi
Aisha Lawal
Aisha Lawal

Yoruba Nollywood actress Aisha Lawal has taken to social media to thank God for saving her life during the delivery of her baby girl who turns one today.

Sharing a photo of her baby, the young mum wrote;

Read Also: Actress Aisha Lawal Welcomes A Baby Girl In The US

365 days ago, the angel of death kept knocking, but my faithful God said NO, not today, not anytime soon🙏🙏 1 whole week of persistent false contractions/labour, Baby rested on pelvic bone,cldnt walk or bend,sagging cervix, 13 hrs of serious labour, serious tears and stitches after vagina birth, sudden postpartum hemorrhage, causes not known, emergency theatre, lungs collating water while undergoing treatment in theatre while I was unconscious, 48 hrs in ICU (All ds while my mind kept telling me I was nt gonna mk it😢) stitches got healed finally exactly 1 month after childbirth 😢.So tell me why I won’t be grateful, Oba to fi anu gba mi, Olorun to rami pada,Olohun to ni ma si wa laye lati jeri oruko oun, SO IT’S OFFICIALLY MY DAUGHTER AND I ‘S BIRTHDAY COZ I WAS GIVEN ANOTHER CHANCE TO LIVE, IT’S ZEE’S 1ST BIRTHDAY AND MY OWN REBIRTH TOO🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏ALHAMDULIAHIROBILAMIN 🙏🙏🙏🙏 I NEED UR PRAYERS COZ DT’S WOT KIPS ME GOING❤❤❤ NB MY FRNDS IN D US WERE D REAL MPV #FUNMILOLAOGUNSOLA #SHEYIASHEKUN EVEN THOUGH U GUYS WERE BOTH PREGNANT THEN🙏🙏🙏🙏 GOD BLESS YOU BOTH #SHEYIASHEKUN SAID “I HAVE NVR BIN DT SCARED IN MY LIFE.”

Aisha Lawal
Aisha Lawal

 

 

Tags from the story
Aisha Lawal
0

You may also like

Eminem’s scathing video on Trump attracts over 5.6m views in 24 hrs

Photos: The Kardashian Sisters Step Out In Style, Looking Stunning In All White

Gospel Singer Mike Abdul And His Gospel Singer Wife Breaks Up

N.I.G.G.A. Raw Floats Own Record Label

[Photo] Suspected Killer Of American Rapper, Nipsey Hussle Revealed

Funeral date for slain rapper Nipsey Hussle announced

Yvonne Ekwere Speaks On Her Kind of Man

Samsung Mobile Sign Banky W & Sasha as Brand Ambassadors

Kemi Olunloyo Attacks Tonto Dike’s Estranged Husband, Olakunle Churchill

Checkout This Lovely Photo Of D’banj & Agbani Darego

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *