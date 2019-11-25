Babcock Sex Tape: Twitter User Tenders Apologies For Sharing The Video (Photo)

A Twitter user, Olaoluwa, has taken to the same platform to tender an apology over the leaked sex tape that involved two Babcock University students.

Olaoluwa, who took responsibility for sharing the video, went further to explain that he is having a hard time forgiving himself.

He shared a tweet, attaching a photo that contained his apology note.

Following his tweet, he went further to delete his Twitter profile.

According to reports, the two Babcock University students involved in the leaked sex tape have been expelled for the institution.

See The Post Here: