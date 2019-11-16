Bayelsa Election A Sad Commentary On Nigeria’s Democracy: Gov Dickson

by Verity Awala

 

Seriake Dickson, governor of Bayelsa, has described the ongoing governorship election in the state as a sad commentary on Nigeria’s democracy.

The governor said this on Saturday after casting his vote at ward 2, polling unit 5, Tori-Orua in Sagbama local government area of the state.

”Today is a sad commentary on our nation’s democracy, ” he said.

According to him, All Progressives Congress, APC thugs hijacked electoral materials and alleges that they were protected by the military.

Dickson also noted that there was no election in Nembe, Southern Ijaw and some other areas of the state, adding that the APC is hungry to make the nation a one-party state.

 

