Bayelsa Election: We Have No Problems With Jonathan — PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says it has no issues with former President Goodluck Jonathan over the party’s defeat in the just concluded Bayelsa governorship election.

This was made known by Kola Ologbondiyan, PDP national publicity secretary, during an interview with journalists after a meeting of the party’s national working committee (NWC) in Abuja, on Wednesday.

There have been several speculations that the ex-president may face disciplinary action over allegations that he supported David Lyon, the candidate of the APC, in the election but Ologbodiyan dismissed such speculations.

He said, “The issue of former President Goodluck Jonathan did not come up at the meeting and it was not discussed,” he said.

“You must know about the procedure and processes in our party. If we do not have a report or an issue before us, we cannot delve into. As we speak now, we do not have any matter concerning Jonathan before us in the party.”

Ologbondiyan said the NWC is mainly concerned with party’s defeat in Kogi and Bayelsa states elections and that a post mortem has been done on the elections.

“We have taken a decision to go to court long before but beyond that, we are going to take other measures which the national chairman will disclose on Thursday,” he said.

“We have not done a post mortem of the election. We have only weighed the circumstances that surrounded the election.

“We have also looked at the global condemnation of the election. We have reviewed the role of INEC and the role played by security agencies. Formally, the party will come up with a position.”